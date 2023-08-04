Barbie’s already taken over the box office and now the film’s soundtrack has conquered the UK music charts too.

Tracks by Billie Eilish (What Was I Made For), Dua Lipa (Dance The Night Away) and Nicki Minaj (Barbie World) have stormed straight into the top five since the pink-tinged blockbuster’s release one week ago.

And they weren’t the only songs from the star-studded album to hit the chart with Charlie XCX and Speed Drive at number 19, Ryan Gosling’s ballad I’m Just Ken at number 25 and Lizzo’s Pink at number 39, making history with a total of six tracks in the top 40.

The film’s music supervisor, Greek-American George Drakoulias said in an interview that the process of putting together this impressive array of talent was remarkably smooth. “You think there’d be a lot of ego,” but despite the megawatt stars attached to the album, that wasn’t the case.

“Barbie is bigger than everything. Barbie is bigger than me. Barbie’s bigger than anybody” he said, adding, “It’s Barbie’s world, we just live in it.” Drakoulias later called the process of putting the album together “a complete joy.”

The movie about the Mattel doll, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and was one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, hit UK cinemas on Friday and has taken box offices by storm. It tells a coming-of-age story of the children’s character where she explores her identity and encourages friend Ken to establish individuality.