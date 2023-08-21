The MARGOT mules in ‘Baby Pink’, as featured in the Barbie movie were produced by UK Cypriot owned Gina shoes.

Barbie is a fashion doll created by American businesswoman Ruth Handler, manufactured by American toy company Mattel and launched in 1959. The toy is the figurehead of the Barbie brand that includes a range of fashion dolls and accessories. Barbie has been an important part of the toy fashion doll market for over six decades. Mattel has sold over a billion Barbie dolls, making it the company’s largest and most profitable line.[1] The brand has expanded into a multimedia franchise since the late 1980s, including video games, computer-animated films, and a live-action film.

Barbie was made into a 2023 American fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numerous computer-animated films and specials. The film follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. It features an ensemble supporting cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

In 1954, master shoemaker Mehmet Kurdash founded GINA in London, inspired by the timeless beauty of Italian movie star and muse Gina Lollobrigida. With his workshop in the traditional shoemaking heartland of East London, GINA quickly established itself as a leader in luxury British shoemaking, a position it has proudly maintained until this day.

The first GINA boutique opened in London’s prestigious Knightsbridge in 1991, moving in 1994 to their flagship store location at 189 Sloane Street. GINA has since maintained its status as the go-to destination for luxury handmade women’s shoes, sandals, boots and handbags with an unparalleled dedication to beauty and refinement.

In 1999, GINA opened their couture salon in Mayfair’s Old Bond Street. Amongst its alluring collection of luxury footwear and handbags, word quickly spread of their alligator mules finished with 19-carat white gold buckles inlaid with 36 princess-cut diamonds. So decadent and luxurious, the Guinness Book of Records acknowledged them as the world’s most expensive shoes at that time.

In 2009, the first international store was opened in Dubai Mall, giving the brand a unique global presence in one of the world’s most luxurious malls, bringing its unique creations to the Middle East. Demand soon led to openings in Avenues Mall, Kuwait and Mall of Qatar, Qatar.

In 2011, GINA relocated to a 40,000 sq. feet factory in North London, maintaining their commitment to not only the prestige of ‘Made in England’ but uniquely to ‘Made in London’. It is here that the GINA brand, led by Mehmet’s three sons, continue the family shoemaking legacy dedicated to craft and excellence.

In 2014, GINA opened at 119 Mount Street; a discerningly discreet luxury destination that appeals to the brands’ commitment to a unique individuality and point of view.

With skills passes from generation to generation, and a commitment to using the finest Italian leathers and materials including Austrian Crystals from Swarovski®, every GINA shoe is a unique and timeless object of desire.