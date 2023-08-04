We are all familiar that if we maintain a healthy balance of work, rest and play, with good exercise and nutrition whilst avoiding stress along the way, we should live to our maximum best.

Unfortunately, some people try to dull our sparkle by interfering in our tranquil space of what keeps us calm and happy. It is at this point that we ultimately should decide what steps to take and make the decision – are they worth it and should they stay or go out of your life?

I myself seem to have acquired a zero-tolerance level on people overstepping my boundaries on what I deem to be inappropriate behaviour. If it disrupts my harmony, I choose to disassociate myself from them entirely and therefore I am then out of their firing line.

We all have our own personal margin of what is acceptable in different situations. Don’t be that person who allows other people to walk all over you with their selfish attitude and actions. Those people that are all about themselves will not care to what extreme they go to, how they do it, who else it involves, or how it affects another on route, purely because in their mind, life is all about them, how they feel and what THEY want to achieve at the end.

We have a choice to accept it or not accept it; however the price of accepting it is knowing that it will most likely in the future progress to higher and further degrees of such intense escalating bad behaviour.

If we allow a bully to push us the first time, the next time may be a slap, the time after that it may be a punch, then possibly a punch and kick; before we know, it may result with broken bones and even more.

Is it worth it, are they worth it and why even take the chance? When I was younger, I would allow everyone three chances – the first time I thought may be a stroke of bad timing, that maybe the person was possibly having a bad day, a bad judgment call on their part. However, a very dear friend of mine, who was a professor in the psychology field, pointed out in one of our discussions that it was not a bad judgment call on that particular day, but it was them revealing their true self and character of what is to follow ahead in time, if we allow it. It most definitely made me think and made me weigh up my three-chance rule of practice. We should take into account: how does the person behave in general, what is the ratio of good and bad in that person’s actions, are they insulting, disrespectful, lying, manipulative, controlling, violent – if this behaviour is on the list, how much of it can you take before you get fed up and walk away from it? Personally, I now like to give it a one warning card and then if the bad behaviour is repeated, I am happy to say my farewell since my serenity and sanity is especially important to me, as it that inner peace and tranquillity that makes me happy and shining on the outside.

Some people recharge their batteries and seem to come alive by other people around them and thrive on constant action and drama, while some of us recharge our batteries by just being in a calm mellow space, then we are able to appreciate others when they are around us.

Take time and think about others and their lifestyle, how they feel, what their own particular needs are, what their morals and standards are. Would you ring a person at seven in the morning when you know they have a job on a nightshift that ends at five in the morning, if you would, then you would not be thinking of anyone else but yourself. Musicians and entertainers amongst themselves don’t need to discuss the ethics of what time to call another; common sense and thought would tell that they are likely to sleep late in the morning if they have been working till the early hours. A one-off call may be an error in not realizing the time, a regular caller of any chosen hour that suits themselves indicates they are a selfish person as they don’t care whether it suits anyone else’s time.

We are all different of course, but surely the one thing we should have for all others is compassion and empathy, without this, what kind of people are we? If these fundamental qualities are lacking in another, how much of that self-centred egotistical nature can we welcome? Also remembering that other people’s habits can rub off on to us if we hang around them long enough. People can sometimes push our buttons so far to the point where we start to act just like them, because that seems to be the only language they know and understand, so before we know it, we have now become just like the people we detest. That for me would most definitely be the first sign for a detachment of a relationship.

Are they worth it, do we want to be like them? If the answer is no, why stay for the next class of instruction when the educator is clearly of poor undesirable knowledge in moral and manner.

Don’t make excuses for other people, don’t justify other people’s bad behaviour. Know your own worth, surround yourself with people that deserve to be around you, without lies, complications, excuses or drama. Other people’s negativity doesn’t have to be your problem.

Put yourself first, for the good of others as well as yourself. Make a choice to be a better version of your true self.

