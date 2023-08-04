His Eminence, during His Sermon on the day’s Gospel reading (Mt. 14:14-22) highlighted that just as Christ blessed the ‘Five loaves and the two fish’ multiplying them so as to feed the crowds of the five thousand, their own church in Kent, though small in size structurally, can be an example of great spiritual growth and cultivation of Christian witness, of fellowship, and of the Orthodox faith in the United Kingdom.

The Priest in Charge of the community, Rev. Presbyter David Gilchrist, concelebrated at the Divine Liturgy and the Rev. Deacon Gregory Florides also served. The Hierarchical Divine Liturgy was followed by a warm reception in the community hall.

Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris