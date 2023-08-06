Officers are appealing for information about Joe Warren who is missing from Hackney.

Joe has recently been stressed and his family and officers are increasingly concerned for his safety.

The 47-year-old was last seen by Marsh Gate Bridge, Hackney Marshes, E9 at around 09:28hrs on Tuesday, 25 July.

There has been a potential sighting of him on Tuesday, 1 August near the Lincolns Lane Car Park, Epping Forest.

Joe is described as 6ft 3ins, slim build, short brown hair thinning on top and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, green trousers, black trainers with white soles.

In particular officers are asking for anyone who is around the Epping Forest area to look out for him and call police if he is seen.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting 23MIS025447.