Police are appealing for assistance to trace a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in Islngton.

Mohamed Mboob, 36, was last seen at around midday on Friday, 25 August when he ran off from care staff while on escorted leave in the vicinity of Archway station.

He has absconded previously and was found in the Paddington area; he also has links to Brent Cross, Hackney and Bromley.

Mohamed requires regular medication which he does not have with him – this means his behaviour could be unpredictable, particularly towards women.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to call 999 if they see him. For any other information about his whereabouts please call 101 – in both instances quote ref 23MIS028958.