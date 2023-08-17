Detectives continue to make efforts to trace the loved ones of a man who was found collapsed in Coral Street, SE1 on Monday, 23 May 2022.

The man, who is estimated to have been in his forties or fifties, died in hospital after a passer-by saw him and called 999.

A computer generated image of the man has been released again in the hope that someone may recognise him and come forward with information.

Detective Constable Kieran Mulvaney, investigating, said:

“It is very sad that over a year has gone by and despite a previous media appeal and various other tactics, we have not been able to find anyone with a connection to this man.

“His death, which was caused by a head injury, is not being treated as suspicious, although at the time extensive enquiries were conducted to determine if this was a factor.

“We’re continuing our efforts to find out who he was as someone will be missing him and I am sure they are incredibly worried that they haven’t heard from him. This won’t be the news they’d be hoping for, but it is important we do everything we can to identify this unknown man. Please contact us if you have any information which could help”.

When he was found, the man was wearing a black Columbia jacket, navy Puma Sweatshirt, black Armani T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with Sketcher trainers and was not in possession of any personal items or identification documents. The man had no tattoos or identifying marks.

DC Mulvaney added: “During this investigation we have used fingerprint and DNA databases here and abroad to attempt to identify him, with no results. We are currently using other techniques to learn more about the man, including where he came from. Other policing avenues are still be carried out in the hope that the we will get a break in the case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting CAD 6746/23MAY22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and they will pass any information onto police.