Detectives are appealing for help from the public to trace a vulnerable missing man.

Detectives in Islington are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 61-year-old man who has been missing from his North London home for more than a week.

John Patrick White, who is from Islington, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, 13 August.

Concerned relatives had not heard from John – which was out of character – discovered he was missing and alerted police shortly before midnight on Monday, 14 August.

An immediate investigation was launched by officers making enquiries across the UK, including enquiries in John’s birthplace in Ireland.

John arrived in the UK from Ireland in 1981 and has spent the majority of his time in England living in the areas of Holloway and Islington.

Enquiries established that John had left home between 21:00hrs on Sunday, 13 August and 22:00hrs on Monday, 14 August. We know that he withdrew cash from an ATM at a Post Office in Newington Green on Sunday evening – and that is the last reported sighting we have of him.

John’s brother William is pleading with him to make contact. William issued a statement today reaching out to John. He said: “John, we are all worried and concerned about you. Whatever the issues that are troubling you, we love you, we want to help and we can help. Please make contact with one of us or the police.”

John is described as approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, with grey shaved hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

When he went missing, John had with him a blue bicycle, which is distinctive as it does not have any insignia and has been spray painted.

Detective Inspector Adam Langley, from the Central North BCU, is leading the investigation and is urging the public to provide assistance in locating John. He said: “Since John’s disappearance, we have completed extensive enquiries and searches in a bid to find him and we believe that he could be anywhere in the country.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who knows John and who may have seen or heard from him since last Sunday. I am also asking anyone in the Islington area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage for sightings of John.

“Similarly, if you have seen his distinctive blue bicycle, which is also missing, please get in touch straight away.

“Establishing John’s movements in the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday evenings when he went missing is crucial – if you have information please call us as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information that could assist in finding John White should call police on 101, Tweet @MetCC or call Missing People on 116000, quoting 23MIS027679.

Speaking directly to John, DI Langley, added: “John, please get in touch with police or go to any police station and tell them who you are. Your family are beside themselves with worry, please, at the very least, reach out to them and let them know you are okay and where you are.”

