Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was injured in a shooting in Stoke Newington.

We were called at 15:12hrs on Friday, 11 August to reports of a shooting in Stoke Newington High Street.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

They have already spoken to a number of witnesses and have recovered CCTV from the area, however they are keen to hear from anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wallace, who is leading the investigation, said: “Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and our dedicated team of detectives will do all we can to track down whoever was responsible for this brazen crime.

“This shooting happened in a busy area during the middle of the day so I’m certain there will be people who saw what happened who can help with our enquiries. If you can help, please do get in touch.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4206/11Aug. You can also report information online and tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.