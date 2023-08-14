Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Hertford.

At around 3.30am on Sunday (13 August), it is reported that a man was assaulted outside Cinnabar on Fore Street.

Officers and the ambulance service attended and located a man in his 20s with serious injuries, believed to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Christopher Golding from the Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we are doing all we can to trace the individuals involved.

“It was reported that the group consisted of around three men. The incident occurred at a time where it was likely to be quite busy and I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, to please come forward. Any information you have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may be vital to us progressing our enquiries.”

“I appreciate this may be concerning to residents and there will be an increased police presence in the area today whilst we conduct our enquiries. If anyone has any information, please contact me via email.”

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 124 of 13 August.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.