Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the Great North Road (A1000) in Brookmans Park.

The incident happened on Wednesday (9 August) at around 7.45pm.

Three vehicles were involved – a blue Ford Fiesta, a VW Transporter van and a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

Sadly, the passenger in the Ford – a man aged in his nineties – died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Inspector Peter Scholes, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this very sad time.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone else who has information about what happened.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please check it and let us know if you have caught the vehicles on camera.”

Those with information should email Sergeant Rebecca Cornell.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Announce.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.