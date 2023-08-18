Cypriot football team APOEL secured qualification to the Conference League play-offs on Thursday night, beating 1-0 Dila Gori from Georgia at the GSP stadium.

Ndongala scored the winning goal for APOEL in 48′. The Nicosia team will face Gent from Belgium in the next stage of the competition.

Omonoia failed to secure qualification after losing 5-1 to Midtjylland in the second leg of the Conference League 3rd qualifying round.

The Greens were playing with 10 players from the 25th minute after the referee showed the red card to Kousoulos and awarded a penalty to Midtjylland.

Cho scored first for the Danish team in 27’ by converting the penalty kick, but Kakoullis equalized for Omonoia in 30′.

Midtjylland made it 2-1 in 43′ with a goal by Dju, who scored again a few minutes later and then went on to score the 4th goal for Midtjylland in 64′, with Gigovic scoring for a fifth time in 79′.

In the first match, at the GSP, Omonoia had won 1-0.

In Israel, AEK were beaten 1-0 by Maccabi Tel Aviv and were also eliminated from the Conference League play-offs, following a 1-1 draw in Larnaca in the first leg.

Zahavi scored the winning goal for Maccabi in 86′, taking a penalty kick after Milicevic fouled Milson.