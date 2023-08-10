Grammy award-winning artist Michael Bolton and multi-platinum selling Greek singer Antonis Remos will perform together at the iconic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens on Wednesday 13 September 2023.

Bolton has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and performed with musical icons throughout his career including Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and Renee Fleming. He is about to release his new album Spark of Light.

Antonis Remos has continuously topped the music charts in Greece with albums going platinum more than 39 times. He has collaborated on stage with many great international artists including, Julio Iglesias, Dany Brillant, Gipsy Kings, among others and continues to perform in Greece and throughout Europe.