Famed for his cypriot cheese, Anthony Heard leaves behind a legacy in the London food scene.

Heartbreaking news has hit London as Anthony Heard, the owner of Kupros Dairy, has sadly passed away. The sudden death has shocked the food industry, with reactions flooding in from chefs, restaurateurs and business owners alike.

The Heard family have reached out in response, saying “We are overwhelmed already by the love and support we have received as a family and all the wonderful things many many people have said about Anthony.”

Kupros Dairy is the family run cheesemaker in North London, that was inspired by Heard’s Cypriot grandmother, who made a living making bread and cheese in her town of Akanthou, in Cyprus. The dairy, which makes it’s products by hand in North London, aims to responsibly turn locally sourced raw milk into british sheep cheese. The results quickly gained a reputation within the food world, with Kupros Dairy halloumi making an appearance on many restaurant menus across London.

Instagram has seen an influx of messages, paying tribute to the cheesemaker and his delicious legacy.

Television chef Sabrina Ghayour said: “I am so genuinely saddened to read this. My condolences to you all. He was very kind to me and his loss will be felt.”

Whilst London hotspot Mangal 2 Restaurant wrote: “Devastating news. As wonderful and as genuine as he was passionate. A real loss.”

It continued with a comment from Patricia Michelson from La Fromagerie: “I am so very saddened to read this and send my sincere condolences to all Anthony’s family. What an amazing young man full of vision and such a joy to collaborate with and push the boundaries. Such a privilege to know.”

Though the news has shocked the city, the infamous cheese will live on throughout the London food scene for many years to come.

