There is no change of the situation in Pyla on Monday, UNFICYP told CNA, adding the Force is monitoring the situation in the area and will take action to stop any unauthorized resumption of construction.

Speaking to CNA, UNFICYP Spokesperson Aleem Siddique said it has been quiet with “no change since yesterday. There is no construction equipment or personnel inside the buffer zone anymore. We are monitoring the situation closely we are maintaining a presence in the area and we are on standby to prevent any resumption of unauthorized construction work in this area.”

Replying to a comment that Turkish Cypriot media have reported that work would be resumed on Monday, Siddique said “yes, there will be rumours circulating. We are in the area, we are monitoring the situation and there has been no resumption of works and we will take action to stop any resumption.”

Really, he added, everything is moving to New York where the Security Council will be briefed this evening.

The issue will be discussed on Monday during a scheduled closed session of the UN Security Council that will take place in the afternoon local time. The session begins at 1500 local time (22:00 Cyprus time). The agenda includes consultations on the Middle East (Syria) and other matters, one of which will be the situation in the buffer zone at Pyla.

The Cyprus government, the UN, the EU and many countries have condemned the attacks against members of the UN peacekeeping force who were attacked on Friday morning while blocking unauthorised construction works by the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime inside the buffer zone

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.