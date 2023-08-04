AKEL: We reply with our mass participation in the anti-occupation event organised by the Famagusta Municipality

4 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The extremist reactions by certain Greek Cypriot political parties led the mayor of the Turkish Cypriots of Famagusta to take the decision not to attend in the end the anti-occupation event being organised by the Famagusta Municipality. In essence, a small minority, disregarding the decision of the Famagusta Municipal Council, which was taken by an overwhelming majority, managed with its reactions to hinder the presence of Suleiman Ulutsai at the event, which has as its goal to support the struggle for the return of the city of Famagusta to its lawful inhabitants.

The fact that instead of Tatar and the chauvinist circles in the occupied territories being annoyed by the acceptance of the invitation sent by the Famagusta Municipality, it was political parties and circles supporting the Christodoulides government and the extreme right in the Greek Cypriot community that were annoyed, is indeed revealing. As we pointed out from the very beginning, there was not, nor could there have been any recognition or upgrading of the illegal regime [in the occupied areas] through the presence of Suleiman Ulutsai at the event, just as there has been no such issue arising from the official contacts of the mayors of Nicosia that have been going on for decades now. What really bothers those reacting is anything that brings the two communities together, anything that pushes developments towards a solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework.

AKEL will not tire of repeating that the struggle for freedom and the reunification of our homeland was and is a common struggle of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. Those who do not see that today the progressive forces of the Turkish Cypriot community are struggling against Turkey’s policy of assimilating the occupied territories, are resisting the Erdogan-Tatar policy for a two state solution and rejecting the illegal actions of the occupation authorities to open Varosha are pretending not to see.

AKEL calls on the refugees of Famagusta, but also every Cypriot who supports the reunification of Cyprus to reply to this development with their mass and militant presence at the anti-occupation event being organised by the Famagusta Municipality, tomorrow Saturday, 5 August 2023, at Dherynia.