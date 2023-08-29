AKEL on the incidents in Chloraka

29 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The state has a duty to guarantee the safety and property of all the residents of Chloraka without exception and not to allow a repeat of extreme right-wing pogroms and violent incidents. The government must in practice guarantee security in the area and bring all those involved in the incidents to justice.

The question, of course, that every thinking person poses is how we got to this point. The previous DISY government refused to deal with the situation in Chloraka. For example, it had been known for some years that the building complex in the community was in an unacceptable and deplorable state. However, it was allowed to operate because apparently those who had interests in it had backing from the then government, which did not apply neither the legislation, but not even specific decrees it itself issued. Not only did the former ruling government forces not provide solutions to the problems, but they engaged in xenophobic toxic rhetoric that poisoned society, encouraged and fostered the activity of extreme right-wing groups. This was the whole philosophy of the country’s immigration policy for ten whole years.

We however are not content with issuing condemnations and engaging in criticism. We reiterate that the country needs to at long last have an effective asylum and immigration policy, based on the international, European and Cypriot legal framework with specific axes:

● Rapid examination of asylum applications according to legislation

● Integration policies for migrants and refugees who are legally in our country

● Humane and dignified reception and accommodation structures

● Replacement of the European Dublin Regulation with a system of distribution of refugees to all EU member states without exception, according to the population and the capacities of each one.

All this demands the demonstration of political will and the current government is called upon to act. Neither proclamations, nor any tolerance towards the extreme right will provide solutions.

