AKEL notes the Greek Prime Minister’s clear references to the solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation within the framework of the UN

1 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Greece is Cyprus’ most important pillar of support in the struggle to defend the Republic of Cyprus and for the liberation and reunification of our homeland and people. We welcome the reaffirmation by President Christodoulides and the Greek Prime Minister of the close cooperation between Cyprus and Greece, which should be self-evident. Furthermore, we welcome the practical solidarity expressed by Cyprus towards Greece in relation to the enormous destruction left behind by the fires.

International developments and Erdogan’s changed rhetoric towards the EU and Greece might be formulating a conjuncture for the solution of problems. Whether this will also be expressed with a substantial shift by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership from their unacceptable positions on the Cyprus problem is something that will be seen in practice. What AKEL is pointing out is that in any case, the Republic of Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot leadership must do everything in their power towards the direction of resuming the negotiations for a solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework. This is the way to test Turkey’s intentions in practice.