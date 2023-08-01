The meeting between the two leaders is a positive development. Although it is not related to the procedure on the Cyprus problem as such and the efforts for a resumption of the talks, it contributes to the development of a better climate. The issue of the identification of all the missing persons, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, is a purely humanitarian issue and an urgent duty towards their families.

The unacceptable action by Ersin Tatar to take advantage of today’s meeting to repeat his well-known demands for “sovereign equality” and a “two state solution’, which of course clash with the framework of the United Nations for the Cyprus problem, cannot go unheeded.

No matter how many times Ersin Tatar repeats these positions, they will never be accepted. For AKEL, both the occupation-partitionist status quo and any partitionist/confederal solution will never be accepted.