AKEL calls on Turkey to respect the Security Council statement on the UN-administered buffer zone

22 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The statement of the UN Security Council on the intervention in the buffer zone and the attack on the UN Peacekeeping Force by the occupation regime must be respected by the occupying power and the occupation regime. Although the UN Security Council statement could have been even stronger and more stringent, it still remains a very clear condemnation of the actions and plans of the occupation regime in the buffer zone, which violate the status quo. AKEL reiterates that such actions on the part of the occupation regime, always with Turkey’s blessing, provoke dangers for the whole of Cyprus and for all Cypriots.

The relevant statements by Tayyip Erdogan are also unacceptable, who not only makes references to “the territory of the TRNC”, but deliberately ignores that the actions of the occupation regime were committed within the buffer zone itself, that is to say not even to the territory of the Republic of Cyprus occupied by Turkey, are of course also unacceptable.

We point out that the UN Security Council too, in its statement yesterday, also highlighted the need for a resumption of the negotiations and for a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

AKEL stresses once again that the solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework is the one that will put an end to the occupation and division, thus ending insecurity, tensions and militarisation in our country.

