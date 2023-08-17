Marquinhos Havana is in fits of laughter at a classical music concert? Read on…



“The Proms are for everyone” said the lady next to me, who’d been attending for over thirty years, and after having so much fun and musical entertainment at Prom 38 – the Radio 3 Audience Choice – I couldn’t agree more. Purists may consider this type of event to be a form of ‘dumbing down’ but nothing could be further from the truth. Three seat numbers, drawn from a tuba, were read out and from those three choices we were asked to raise our hands, shout and generally make it clear which piece we would like the Budapest Festival Orchestra (BFO) to play. Personally, I didn’t know any of those offered as options so I was voting blind but it mattered little.

Music Director Iván Fischer, a genial and witty host made the most of the occasion, even throwing a beach ball into the enthusiastic ‘Prommers’ who lapped it up playing Albert Hall volleyball. The pieces chosen were Beethoven’s Sixth (Pastoral), Tchaikovsky’s Fourth, Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony and Dvorák’s Seventh, making up an eclectic and unique fantasy symphony. The sight of the librarian running around like a headless chicken handing out the music to the orchestra had me and my companion in fits. While that happened, we were treated to variety of musical accompaniment performed by the BFO, including jazz, Hungarian folk music, some extraordinary improvisations and musicians singing a Monteverdi madrigal. BFO standing for Blooming Fantastic Opportunists.

Add into the equation this being a live Radio 3 event it became even more frenetic with the limitations of radio scheduling playing their part. We began to worry time would run out when the opening Tchaikovsky went on for almost twenty minutes. The second movement, Beethoven, was gorgeous featuring some beautiful woodwind playing. Dvorák’s Seventh was a revelation to me (my first time of hearing it), a delightful composition, as was the Mendelssohn with the horn section excelling. Putting all the fun and frivolity to one side I must say how impressed I was with the BFO who displayed superb musicianship throughout and when Fischer wasn’t being a witty compère/MC he showed himself to be an artisan with the baton, a conductor who is known globally as one of the best. Putting the icing on a delicious cake was a chaotic encore