Address by Giorgos Loukaides, AKEL Parliamentary Representative to the World Congress of Cypriots Abroad

25 August 2023, University of Cyprus, Nicosia

Ladies and gentlemen, representatives of our expatriates,

Dear friends,

On behalf of AKEL, I extend to you all a warm greeting and a heartfelt ‘Welcome’ to your homeland. Your mass presence today at the conference reaffirms once again your ongoing and intense interest, as well as your enduring love for our island. For this, I convey AKEL’s sincere gratitude for your valuable and multifaceted contribution to our Cyprus.

Cypriot expatriates have been and remain an integral part of the Cypriot people. Despite the fact that they live and work abroad, thousands of kilometres away from their homeland, they work tirelessly for its promotion, enlightenment on the Cyprus problem and the vindication of our people’s struggle.

We owe a lot to you because you act as our country’s best ambassadors of abroad. You are the voice and expression of Cyprus because through your actions and contributions in the countries where you reside, you promote the interests of our country and people. Let me add that, at the same time, you are shining examples of citizens, since with your diligence and the progress you are making on a personal and professional level, so many of our expatriates have become established in your fields of activity.

It is therefore the duty of the state and society to intensify its interest and seek more efficient ways of supporting Cypriot communities. Especially at a time when, due to the economic crisis, there has been a new wave of Cypriots emigrating abroad in recent years, the state must further embrace our expatriates and maintain the umbilical cord of connection with domestic events, as well as constantly strengthen the prospects for those who want to return to their native land.

As it became clear during the previous days of the conference, the participation of expatriates is not some formal procedure. There is a rich reservoir of opinions and proposals on Cyprus’ economy, education, green development and other aspects of our political and economic life, which the Cypriot state must study seriously. As a Party, this year too, we will seriously study the findings of the conference with a view to promoting actions through the assumption of specific initiatives.

Of course, the thorny issue that concerns expatriates and our whole people is the Cyprus problem, which has remained unresolved for 49 years.

As you know, the last substantive effort to reach a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem took place at the Crans Montana Conference in 2017, which unfortunately led to its collapse.

It is not for us to analyse the reasons and circumstances in which we arrived at an unsuccessful conclusion six years ago. What matters is precisely that six years have gone by without any effective and meaningful steps having been taken towards a comprehensive solution and the liberation-reunification of our country and people.

Turkey and Tatar continue to reinforce the partitionist fait accompli on the ground, while adamantly adhering to proposals that promote ‘sovereign equality’. At the same time, the international community regrettably refrains from explicitly denouncing these proposals, which are in flagrant violation of the agreed negotiating framework for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

Against this background, and under the suffocating burden of the unprecedented absence of any negotiation procedure, we as the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot political leadership are called upon to reflect on our responsibilities. We must act with wisdom, realism and determination. It is not enough to state that we have justice on our side. Nor is it enough to project Turkey’s intransigence first. It is imperative that we effectively promote our just cause and expose Turkish intransigence in our efforts to break it.

In this effort, dogmatic approaches, chauvinism and maximalism, but also a lack of insight and correct analysis of the international environment, inconsistency and the lack of steadfast posit5ions and policies, as well as the otherworldly agendas that have prevailed from time to time have always damaged our cause and facilitated Turkey’s plans.

From the podium of your Conference, AKEL reiterates that the most valuable tool we have at our disposal at the present juncture is our firm commitment and demonstration of consistency to the negotiating body of work agreed so far, with all that this entails. From the basis of the agreed solution of a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality, the Guterres Framework, to the convergences recorded, which admittedly brought us a breath closer to a solution.

In other words, we must seek, without any evasions or vacillations, to continue the talks from where they left off at Crans Montana and under the auspices of the UN.

There is no other available and feasible way for a comprehensive and workable solution to the Cyprus problem other than our commitment to the negotiations. Nor is there any room for any experimentations and tactical games and maneuvering.

Any deviation from the agreed framework and period of negotiating inertia gives Turkey and Tatar the opportunity to impose new fait accompli and promote the permanent partition of our homeland which, if not avoided, will not be the end but rather the beginning of new and much worse suffering for our country and people.

We have an obligation, therefore, to continue our efforts until the achievement of the strategic goal of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

In conclusion, I would like to assure you of AKEL’s long-standing and given commitment to the liberation and reunification of our homeland and people, and to express once again our appreciation to the Cypriot expatriates for their multifaceted and valuable contribution.