In particular, President Christodoulides received today at the Presidential Palace the Rector and university authorities of the University.

In statements to the press after the meeting President of the University’s Council Giorgos Papas expressed gratitude to President of the Republic.

Giorgos Papas thanked both the President and the Ministers of Finance and Education, not only for expressing support for the University, but mostly, as he noted, for the practical support offered. “Today we are leaving here, having received his support, in practice, of the order of €2.6 million for the next three years, as regards the budget of the Open University,” he noted.

He added that the Open University, as the only public university offering distance learning, will move forward by offering society real second chances for those who would like to study.

On his part, Rector of the University, Professor Petros Pasiardis, expressed great satisfaction, noting that President of the Republic and his government “attribute enormous importance to the higher education of Cyprus.”

He added that the meeting did not concern only the Open University, but Cyprus’s higher education in general, and noted that Ministers of Education and Finance, who attended the meeting, showed that they share the Open University’s vision.

“With the help of the President, the Open University of Cyprus has a future, it has a role and a task to play in the higher education of Cyprus,” he noted.

Asked if more courses should be expected, the Rector answered positively, saying that specific courses are being prepared, which were discussed with the President and the Ministers. We have submitted the strategic plan we have for the university and they will be announced step by step, he said, noting that these courses will be offered in English and Greek.