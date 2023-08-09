On 30 June 2023, about 17 thousand non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion, had temporary protection status in Cyprus, while the number of persons with temporary protection status across the EU, most of them refugees from Ukraine, reached 4.07 million, according to data shared by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

The main EU countries hosting beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine were Germany (1,133,420 people; 28% of the total), Poland (977,740; 24%) and Czechia (349,140; 9%).

Compared with the end of May 2023, the number of beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine increased in the EU by 45,800 (+1.1%). The largest increases were observed in Germany (+21,830; +2.0%), Czechia (+9,050; +2.7%) and Ireland (+3,100; +3.7%).

Only two countries saw a decrease in the number of people under temporary protection: Poland (-13,635; -1.4%) and Italy (-1,005; -0.6%).

The number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection in Cyprus increased by 345 persons in June, from 16,710 in May.

Compared with the population of each EU member, the highest numbers of total temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people in June 2023 were observed in Czechia (32.2), Poland (26.6), Estonia (25.8), Bulgaria (24.9) and Lithuania (24.7), whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was equal to 9.1 per thousand people.

According to data on the population of Cyprus on January 1st, 2022, the ratio for Cyprus stood at 18.9 persons with temporary protection status per thousand people.

On 30 June 2023, Ukrainian citizens represented over 98% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection in the EU. Adult women made up almost half (46.6%) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for slightly more than one third (34.4%), while adult men comprised less than a fifth (19.0%) of the total.

Out of a total 17,055 beneficiaries of temporary protection in Cyprus, a total of 16,820 were Ukrainian citizens.