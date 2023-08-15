A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother in Hounslow.

Arizo Nour, 33 (26.12.89) of Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 11 August.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 1 December.

This follows an incident where police were called to an address in Northumberland Crescent, Feltham, at 22:26hrs on Sunday, 6 August to reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers attended. Nobody was found inside the property, however there were signs that a disturbance had taken place.

As a result of enquiries by officers, searches were carried out in the Grand Union Canal, off Bulls Bridge Lane, Southall and near to Greenford Road, on Monday, 7 and Thursday, 10 August.

The remains of the body of Karima Nour, aged 57, were found in the canal.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “This was a shocking incident and my thoughts are with the friends and family of Karima Nour.

“I appreciate the community’s patience while cordons have been in place to allow searches of the canal to be carried out.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.