Statements by Toumazos Tsielepis, AKEL Political Bureau member and Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL:

A ray of light in the efforts to improve Turkey-Greece-EU relations is emerging

31 July 2023, ‘Astra’ radio station

There is a ray of light in the efforts to improve Turkey’s relations with both Greece and the EU and the Greek Cypriot side must be ready for any development, the Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL Toumazos Tsielepis told ‘Astra’ radio.

T.Tsielepis noted that Erdogan in his recent statements has changed his rhetoric and did not only talk about realities in the Cyprus problem, something that Tatar failed to mention in his statements after his meeting with President Christodoulides. He added that this does not mean that we should anticipate that Turkey will change its stance, but in the back of our minds we should also keep in mind the possibility of Erdogan making some move, as he did in 2004 and 2017.

The AKEL Political Bureau member stressed that the government and the President of the Republic must have a steadfast position and insist that the talks must continue from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana in 2017, on the basis of the Guterres Framework and the convergences that had been reached. The Greek Cypriot side, he said, must move according to the logic of a negotiation on the gaps in the Guterres Framework.

Furthermore, Toumazos Tsielepis recalled AKEL’s proposal [on the Cyprus problem] that the Greek Cypriot side side should be ready to negotiate on the gaps that exist in the Guterres Framework and not on the convergences recorded, otherwise we will lose what was agreed on the issue of security, which satisfies the Greek Cypriot side, he stressed. These issues, he said, concern the abolition of the guarantees, the abolition of intervention rights and provide for the rapid withdrawal of the occupation troops.

