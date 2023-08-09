A new memorial garden was officially opened in Monmouth Road in Edmonton Green by Cllr Gina Needs, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion.

A sculptural steel ribbon was created by artist, Rafael Klein, that wraps around the garden and weaves through the trees to create spaces for reflection. The garden also includes planted and paved areas and seating.

The garden was funded by Enfield Council and is a permanent memorial to remember Enfield residents who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

