A HAT TRICK OF GREAT TASTE AWARD WINNERS

• Great success for Tims Dairy at this year’s prestigious and highly respected food awards

• Every pot entered wins at least 1 star

• Greek style Natural Kefir wins 2 stars

• Greek style Vanilla and Natural win 1 star each

• Available in most Waitrose, selected Sainsbury’s & in Independents and on Ocado now

Judges’ comments include:

Greek style Kefir – “This is thick, creamy and luxurious with an appealing consistency and a fresh lactic smell. It makes you feel healthy already. One to look for, for sure!”

Greek style Vanilla – “This is delightfully creamy and spoonable with well-measured sweetness, resonant vanilla, a pleasingly gentle tang and a clean, uncloying finish. It would be good as a custard alternative and delightful as a dessert, simple and delicious.”

Greek style Natural – “This has a luscious, glossy, creamy appearance with lactic nose. There is a creamy, fresh mouthfeel with a whipped consistency. The judges liked this for many potential uses in the kitchen.”

“What a result!” says Tims Managing Director Chris Timotheou. “Each one of the 3 pots we entered won an award and this is a fantastic testimony to the quality of our products and to the skill and dedication of our whole team. We were particularly pleased about the 2 star win for our Kefir.”

Tims Dairy’s ‘proper’ Greek style yogurts are:-

 Made without compromise

 Bio-live made with live active cultures and fresh British pasteurized milk in support of UK farmers

 In recycled PET pots which are also 100% recyclable

 Made with just Natural ingredients

 Gut friendly

 Inspired by a Greek family recipe

 Wholesome goodness from their dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills

About Tims Dairy: Tims Dairy is a family-owned premium yogurt producer with a Greek heritage, specialising in making authentic and great tasting yogurts including Greek style. Tims Dairy started in a basement workroom in Warren Street in central London in 1949, founded by the current owners’ uncle Euripides Nicolaou who was then joined by their father, Michael Timotheou.

Tims Dairy remains a family business to this day, run by four second generation brothers. At their dairy in the heart of the Chiltern Hills the 75 strong team blend fresh West Country milk and the finest natural ingredients to produce the UK’s tastiest and creamiest ‘PROPER’ Greek style yogurts, kefirs and cultured creams.

Tims take care to source milk from high welfare family farms and value provenance as much as their renown quality and great taste.

Great Taste is the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Putting your food or drink to the test with their panel of over 500 experts is a quick way to get honest, straightforward and impartial feedback from chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers. Great Taste stars are highly respected seals of approval within the industry.