US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Robert Menendez expressed hope for a solution to the Cyprus problem, noting that such a development would also benefit Turkey.

According to a press release issued by the Parliament, Menendez who visits Cyprus for the 1st World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, was received on Thursday by the House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou.

Welcoming the US Senator, Demetriou expressed the Cypriot people’s deep gratitude to “a true friend of Cyprus who is a source of inspiration and stimulates the fighting spirit needed to protect the common values of democracy.”

On his part, Menendez expressed joy over his visit to the House of Representatives, stressing the importance of the legislative branch as the most important expression of democracy in tackling long-term challenges.

The meeting highlighted the excellent relations between the USA and the Republic of Cyprus, which, according to the press release, are at their best ever and underlined the joint will for further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in fields of common interest, such as security, energy, education, while making special reference of the Cypriots of the diaspora.

According to the press release, special reference was made on the added value of the interparliamentary dimension both on a bilateral level as well as in the context of the “three plus one” cooperation schemes between the Parliaments of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US.

Referring to the US Senator, Demetriou stressed that “Cyprus is relying on the valuable support by sincere and steadfast friends such as you in these very crucial times due to mounting provocations and illegal actions by Turkey and the occupying regime in the UN buffer zone in Pyla and elsewhere, as well as in the fenced-off city of Varosha aiming to create new fait accompli on the ground.”

“Such actions along with the Turkish side’s insistence on a two-state solution,” the Parliament President added, “undermine the efforts for the resumption of the talks towards a just and viable solution according to the relevant UN resolutions, which would reunify Cyprus in conditions of peace and stability to the benefit of the Cypriot people and especially the young and the future generations.”

Demetriou also criticised the channeling of undocumented migrants from Turkey to Cyprus through the northern, Turkish-occupied part of the island, noting that as a result of the instrumentalization of migration and this hybrid war against the Republic of Cyprus, the island is facing the largest inflow of undocumented migrants relative to its population among the EU member states.

According to the press release, Menendez referred to the coming UN General Assembly, noting the Cyprus President’s determined commitment towards the resumption of the talks.

“Looking forward to the appointment of a UN Secretary-General special envoy, Menendez expressed hope over a settlement to the Cyprus problem, which will yield peace, security and prosperity in a reunited country and pointed out that this development would be to the benefit of Turkey as well,” the press release added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.