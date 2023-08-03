A big success for the Komi Kebir Association event which was held at The Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green, London on Sunday 30th July 2023. There were three generations present and enjoyed the exceptional food from Stelios Kitchen.

Eleni Tryfonos the Chair of the Association gave a welcoming speech and there was a one minute silence observed for Komites that have passed away recently.

This was followed by a photo video presentation from Leandros Farley Stamatiade who recently visited the village.