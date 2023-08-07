59th anniversary of the Turkish attack on the region of Tilliria Another painful and black anniversary in Cypriot history

7 August 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The Turkish air bombing and raid attacks on the region of Tilliria in August 1964 is yet another bloody and painful page in modern Cypriot history. The napalm incendiary bombs dropped by Turkey spread death and destruction throughout the region.

The Turkish bombing of Tilliria was carried out at a time of the escalation of the NATO plans for the division of Cyprus, under the guidance of the notorious Acheson Plan and with the complicity of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot nationalism, which were undermining the newly established Republic of Cyprus with the slogans of Enosis (union with Greece) and Partition respectively.

In contrast, AKEL combatted nationalism and the scenarios that sought to force Cyprus to be under the control of NATO, while it supported the country’s non-aligned foreign policy. The diplomatic and political support that Cyprus received from the Non-Aligned Movement and from the community of socialist states was decisive in saving the statehood of the Republic of Cyprus.

At the same time, dozens of militants and members of EDON Youth, AKEL and other members of the People’s Movement of the Left – such as comrades Kousoulides, member of the Central Council of EDON, Astanios, Kareklas, Eikosaris, Ftochopoulos and others – fought alongside hundreds of other sons of the Cypriot people in defence of the independent Republic of Cyprus.

AKEL honors the memory of the victims of Turkey’s attack and pays tribute to all the children of Cyprus who lost their lives during the 1964 Turkish attack.

At the same time, such black anniversaries are an occasion to reiterate how necessary it was and remains the need to open a new page in the history of Cyprus, a page without foreign armies and foreign “guardians”.

A page without nationalism and barbed wires of division.

A future of freedom and independence, with the Cypriot people – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Latins and Maronites – sovereign and master of their own Homeland.