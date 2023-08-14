A man has today been jailed after a knife attack on a teenager on a Victoria Line tube.

Amarjay Nkemayang, 19, of Crawshay Road, Lambeth, London, pleaded guilty to Wounding with Intent and possession of an offensive weapon at the Old Bailey on 22 May.

Last week (11 August), he was sentenced to 6 years 4 months imprisonment, with an additional 15 months for possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.

On the afternoon of 23 November 2022, Nkemayang and 3 other males met the 16-year-old victim outside a sports shop in Brixton and followed him into Brixton Underground station. Both the victim and Nkemayang entered the northbound Victoria Line service on the same carriage via different doors.

Once on the train, Nkemayang took out his “Rambo-style” knife and stabbed the victim in his left side, causing a 3cm deep wound. The victim armed himself and a knife fight ensued in front of petrified members of the travelling public. BTP officers intercepted the train at the next station, Stockwell, where Nkemayang was arrested and the knife seized. He answered no comment in his police interview.

The victim and Nkemayang were not known to each other.

BTP Detective Sergeant, Mike Blakeburn, commented:

“This was an extreme and unprovoked act of violence and we are truly fortunate that the outcome was not murder. What was especially disturbing was the fact the victim was pursued for no apparent reason into Brixton station by Nkemayang other than for the sole purpose of a knife attack. For this to occur on a busy Underground train on an otherwise normal Wednesday afternoon in suburban London is truly frightening.

“Every single person who travels on the London Underground, and on the wider rail network, deserve to do so without fear of violence in any form.

“Today’s sentence should send a very clear message to all that we will work tirelessly to bring violent offenders like this before the courts to face justice.”