Budding writers, music makers, photographers, jewellery makers and editors celebrated the official opening of a new creative project and workspace at Ordnance Unity Centre Library in Hertford Road, Enfield this week.

The Deputy Mayor of Enfield, Cllr Mohammad Islam, welcomed residents with a short speech and cut a ribbon to officially open the new Makerspace area of the library.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, joined workshops on the day, where she learned how to make a bracelet and demonstrated her skills on a sewing machine.

Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu said: “Libraries are not just about books. They are a wonderful wealth of resources, and the official launch of our fantastic creative Makerspace project clearly demonstrates that libraries provide and offer many fantastic resources for our residents.

“I’m very pleased the Council has provided the new Makerspace collaborative workspace for residents to learn new skills and participate in activities where they can develop new friendships. It has been great to see people come together in a creative environment.

“The activities on offer provide technological resources that will empower and improve people’s chances of economic success, job prospects and social mobility. I hope as many residents as possible will access and participate in the activities on offer in the future.”

A Makerspace is a place where people in the local community can gather to co-create, share resources and knowledge, work on projects and network.

The Council’s Makerspace project began earlier this year with various taster workshops available including sewing, where participants learned how to thread a sewing machine and how to complete different stitches.

Popular activities included a podcasting workshop that involves interviewing. The photography workshop began with demonstrating the way lighting affects photographic images. Participants were shown how to improve their images on their devices and were assigned the task of taking photos to show at the next workshop where suggestions for improvement will be discussed.

The writers’ workshop provided attendees an opportunity to write a piece on a subject of their choice for the next session where feedback was provided.

The Council successfully bid for funding for the project last year from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

Residents are invited to participate in any future Makerspace sessions, but are advised to call on 020 3987 9754, in advance to ensure a space is available on their chosen workshop. Times may be subject to change.

The Makerspace monthly programme:

Sewing – First Monday of every month, 11.30am to 2pm.

Jewellery – Last Tuesday of every month, 12.30pm to 2pm and 2.30pm to 4pm.

Coding club – Last Tuesday of every month, 4pm to 5.30pm.

Photography – Last Thursday of every month, 2pm to 4pm.

Editing and filming – Last Thursday of every month, 4pm to 6pm.

Music production – Fourth Friday of every month, 2pm to 4pm.

Writers’ workshop – Last Friday of every month, 1.30pm to 3pm.

The Ordnance Unity Centre Library will shortly undergo a minor refurbishment to provide extra study space with access to power points.

The works, that will also be more aesthetically pleasing and will clear floor space, will take place over several days in August.

The ground floor will be refurbished from Monday 14 August through to Thursday 17 August inclusive, and the first floor on Monday 21 August through to Wednesday 23 August inclusive.

The floors undergoing refurbishment will not be accessible during the dates stated. But the library will remain open for access to the other floor.

For further information on finding, accessing and using the borough’s libraries and resources visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/services/libraries



Pictures:

1. Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, demonstrates her sewing skills at a Makerspace project workshop.

2. Cllr Chinelo Anyanwu, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Spaces, Culture & Local Economy, at the official opening of the Makerspace Project at Ordnance Unity Centre Library.