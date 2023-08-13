Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start but were given a late fright by Nottingham Forest while Luton Town’s return to the top flight went flat as they crashed to a heavy defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Champions Manchester City, bidding for a fourth successive title, had sounded a familiar tone the day before with a 3-0 stroll at Burnley but the biggest win of the day was at St. James’ Park where Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1.

Eddie Howe’s side took the lead through new signing Sandro Tonali and though Moussa Diaby pulled a goal back, Alexander Isak put his side ahead before the break and added a second with a brilliant chip before Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes completed the job.

Everton, who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, lost 1-0 at home to Fulham while Crystal Palace earned a 1-0 victory at promoted Sheffield United.

Arsenal’s home game was delayed for half an hour because of problems with the ticketing system but once they got going there were few summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all started.

Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead in the 26th minute before Bukayo Saka found the top corner with a curler from outside the penalty area to put the hosts in cruise control.