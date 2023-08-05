A game that the saints were in control of against Witham. They played pleasant, easy on the eye football and competed well when not in possession.

Ayub Albadri stroked the ball in to the net from a good pass on the break in behind the defence from the right back Marcos Vinicius on the 31st minute.

The saints go in at half time 1-0 up which was well deserved.

I the 2nd minute of the 2nd half, a miss kick by the right back Vinicius puts the ball into the saints own net.

In the 55th minute another goal from Ayub who calmly slots the ball pass the keeper just inside the 18 yard box and puts the Saints 2-1 up.

The tide was beginning to turn and Witham were pushing on.

In the 65th minute the referee awards Witham a soft penalty which Jeffrey Cobblah smashed into the net.

The centre back for the Saints (Victor Hugo) who was their best player was 1 of the four who received a yellow card from the Saints, the signs were there as Withams experience was coming through.

Both teams had chances to sneak victory, with Withams more clear cut.

The game finished a 2-2 draw with a replay to be played on Tuesday 8th Augustat Witham Town FC.

Michael Sìfonios