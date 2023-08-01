The European Union (EU) has selected one hundred fifty (150) new scholars of the 2023 EU Scholarship Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community (TCc), a press release by the European Commission states.

It is noted that ”the primary goal of the EU Scholarship Program for the TC community is to promote social ties between the community and the European Union, and thereby helping to foster the reunification of Cyprus”. It is further added that the programme is implemented by the Goethe Institute and has so far supported more than 2,000 Turkish Cypriot students, with a budget of more than 33 million euros.

Kjartan Björnsson, Deputy Director and Head of the Cyprus Settlement Support Unit at the Directorate-General REFORM of the European Commission highlighted that “by investing in the scholars of today, the European Union seeks to create the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow”. He also expressed the EU’s firm belief that ”their dedication to knowledge and self-improvement will have a transformative impact on both their personal growth and the overall advancement of the Turkish Cypriot community, paving the way towards the reunification of the island.”

Gabriele Gauler, Director of Goethe Institute Cyprus, noted that the Institute “is very committed to increasing the impact of the EU Scholarship Program for the Turkish Cypriot community”. She also expressed her happiness about the ”record number of applications in the academic year 2023/24.”

The press release points out that the selected scholars will have the opportunity to pursue advanced studies and training in 24 EU Member States in a wide array of disciplines, ranging from science to arts, humanities to European language skills.

Those looking for further information about the EU Scholarship Program for the Turkish Cypriot community may visit EU SCHOLARSHIP (euburs.eu).