ST Panteleimon 3, Dunstable 2

What a great game to watch for the neutral fan.

It wasn’t until the 20th minute that the Saints began to find their rhythm, playing comfortably from the back.

An off the ball altercation in the 30th minute left the Saints with 10 men. Ahmed Douki was sent off and the Saints had clocked up 3 yellow cards. Dunstable started to come back at the 10 man Saints and the game started to gain momentum with Dunstable feeling encouraged. In the 37th minute, Courtney Massay, man of the match for the Saints, struck the ball home from a rebound shot.

Dunstable’s Tolu Ikuyrnminu, managed to equalise with a fantastic strike from outside the box during injury time of the first half.

In the 3rd minute of the 2nd half, Saints, Flavio Gyawu, slotted the ball home unexpectedly. Dunstable were on the back foot so quickly in the second half allowing the Saints to control the game.

Dunstable did have a couple of clear cut chances, which unfortunately they failed to convert.

Then, in the 41st minute, Courtney Massay, runs the ball down the left and sets the ball for Jonathan Moura who smashes it home, 3-1 to the Saints.

Dunstable managed to pull it back 3-2, with Kelvin Osei-Addu in stoppage time, but it was too little too late for Dunstable.

Whatever, George Frangeskou, Saints Manager, said to his 10 men at half time, certainly motivated the team to get a well deserved result.

Dunstable manager, Joe Deeney, humbly admitted that the better team won on the day.

Michael Sifonios