British Transport Police are today issuing images following an assault on board a train between Charshalton and Victoria Railway Stations.

At around 6.45pm on Monday 24 April as the train reached Mitcham Eastfields, a young boy, thought to be around eight years old was punched three times to the shoulder by one of two women travelling with him

Officers believe the women in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300048751.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.