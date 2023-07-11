The progressive women’s movement of POGO on its participation in the anti-NATO events organized in Brussels from 6-9 July 2023

As NATO prepares for its next summit in Lithuania on 11 and 12 July 2023, the peace movement is organizing internationally to oppose NATO’s actions and propose alternatives for peace. As part of these actions, the GLOBAL WOMEN FOR PEACE UNITED AGAINST NATO initiative is organising a series of events at NATO headquarters in Brussels from 6 to 9 July 2023.

The progressive women’s movement of our country POGO, supporting this action, participated in the events with a delegation consisting of its General Secretary Skevi Koukouma and the member of the General Council of POGO Amfitriti Panayiotou. As POGO, we will continue to be present in the daily struggles against the war that promotes violence and inequality. We stand forward in the struggles for a new society based on peace, justice and global solidarity.