Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a commercial burglary in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred at around 4.30am on Saturday 22 July, at A&D Mini Market on the High Street.

It is reported that four people, who were travelling on two mopeds, entered the store after breaking the shutters.

A large quantity of cigarettes have been reported as stolen, and damage has been caused to the door and shutters.

The mopeds were then reportedly seen to travel away from the shop and towards the M25 and Southgate Road.

PC Andrew Amabilino, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We value our small local businesses highly in Potters Bar and we’re aware that this incident has caused concern with local businesses. Our enquiries are continuing, and we are urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“While this incident happened early in the morning, we believe several cars and cyclists travelled past the shop at the time. These people may have important information to assist our enquiries in identifying the suspects.

“Additionally, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to help our investigation.”

All footage can be uploaded via DAMS.

Anyone with information can also email PC Amabilino.

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58834/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).