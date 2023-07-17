Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following an altercation on the A1(M) near South Mimms.

The incident occurred at around 12.50pm on Saturday 17 June, on the southbound slip road at junction 1, just before the traffic lights on the roundabout.

It is reported that a man exited his red BMW and made verbal threats against a bus driver while the vehicle was stationary.

PC Emma Gower, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“Were you driving in the area at the time and saw what happened? We believe there were several other drivers that were stationary on the slip road at the time and may have saw something.

“Additionally, if you have a dash cam fitted please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email PC Gower.

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48675/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in new window).