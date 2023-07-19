Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has returned home to his flat above a kebab shop in Spain after his spectacular triumph over Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz might have just scooped £2.35million from his Wimbledon win, but the champion has returned to the home he shares with his parents in Murcia.

The flat, thought to be worth in the region of £170,000, is owned by his parents and located above the kebab shop ‘Turquesa Kebab & Pizza’.

Alcaraz was met by the press and many of his fans. He told them: “I´m absolutely grateful. Thank you so much, I´m very happy.”