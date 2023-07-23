Wildfires spreading across the Greek island of Rhodes are leaving thousands of tourists in limbo, wondering where they will spend the nightMeanwhile, holiday companies are cancelling flights to the island. Jet2 has cancelled flights to Rhodes all next week, while Tui stopped flights there until Wednesday

EasyJet has cancelled package holidays but is still running flights to the island – as are British Airways, Ryanair, and others

The Greek fire brigade says the situation on the island is one of the most difficult it has faced, and warned it could worsenGreek authorities say 19,000 people have been evacuated by land and sea to safety.

No injuries have been reported.

Rhodes has battled wildfires since Tuesday. High winds are expected this afternoon, which could hamper efforts to contain the blaze