† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Pantelis Zembashis

(from Paralimni, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Pantelis Zembashis, who passed away on Saturday 15th July 2023, age 93.

Pandelis was born in Paralimni Cyprus and came to England in the early 1950s where he married his beloved late wife Angela (Beba) and established himself in the dressmaking industry going on to form his own business. .

He leaves behind 2 children Mary & Kostas, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday 31st of July, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, at 1pm, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ. The wake will be at Muswell Hill Golf Club, Rhodes Avenue, London, N22 7UT. There will be a donation box at the church.

“Forever in our hearts, may he rest in eternal peace.”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παντελής Ζεμπάσσιης

(από το Παραλίμνι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και πρόπαππου Παντελή Ζεμπάσσιη, ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή, το Σάββατο, 15 Ιουλίου 2023, σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Ο Παντελής γεννήθηκε στο Παραλίμνι Κύπρου και ήρθε στην Αγγλία στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1950, όπου παντρεύτηκε την αγαπημένη του αείμνηστη σύζυγο Αγγέλα (Μπέμπα) και εργάστηκε στον κλάδο της μόδας δημιουργώντας τη δική του επιχείρηση.

Καταλείπει τα 2 του παιδιά, τη Μαίρη και τον Κώστα, 5 εγγόνια, 4 δισέγγονα οικογένεια και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Δευτέρα 31 Ιουλίου, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, στη 1:00μμ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ.

H παρηγοριά θα δοθεί μετά την ταφή στο Muswell Hill Golf Club, Rhodes Avenue, London, N22 7UT. Θα μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην του στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

«Θα ζεις για πάντα στην καρδιά μας. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family