Nikitas Soteriou

(from Klepini, Kyrenia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and uncle Nikitas. He passed away after a short illness on Friday 23 June, aged 78.

Nikitas was a well known hairdresser based in Central London for many years, and had many loyal clients from near and far.

He leaves behind, brothers Andreas & Christodoulos, sisters-in-laws, Majda and Zina, 8 nieces and 3 nephews and many loved family and friends.

His wish was to be repatriated to Cyprus to be laid to rest with his dear mother and sister.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 12 July, at 10am at Konstantinou & Eleni’s Church, Palouriotissa, Nicosia, followed by the burial and wake at Konstantinou & Eleni’s Cemetry, Aglantzia, Nicosia.

For further details please contact Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, telephone number 0208 889 9888.

