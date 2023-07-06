Nicolas Evangelou Vanezis

(from Limnati, Limassol, Cyprus)

08.02.1935 – 14.06.2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother Nicolas Evangelou Vanezis, who passed away on Wednesday 14th June 2023, at the age of 88.

He leaves behind his four children, Angeliki, Evangelos (and wife Roulla), Despo, Jason and wife Anna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his siblings, Nefeli and husband Theodoros, Achillea and wife Giannoula and many relatives and friends.

His funeral will take place on Thursday 13 July 2023 at 1.00pm, at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB, followed by burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, donations be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary’s.

A wake will be held after the burial, at the cemetery.

“Εternal Memory”

Νικόλας Ευαγγέλου Βανέζης

Από Λιμνάτη, Λεμεσός, Κύπρος,

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού, προπάππου και αδελφού Νικόλα Ευαγγέλου Βανέζη, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 14 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα τέσσερα παιδιά του: Αγγελική, Ευάγγελο (με τη σύζυγο του Ρούλλα), Δέσπω & Ιάσονα (με τη σύζυγο του Άννα), εγγόνια, δισέγγονα, τα αδέλφια του: Νεφέλη (με το σύζυγο της Θεόδωρο) & Αχιλλέα (με τη σύζυγο του Γιαννούλα), καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 13 Ιουλίου 2023 στη 1μμ από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Αντί λουλουδιών, θα γίνονται εισφορές για τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

«Αιωνία του η μνήμη»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family