Margaret Yianni

(from Lymbia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Margaret Yianni from Lymbia who passed away on Sunday 25th June 2023, at the age of 83.

She was an incredible woman and her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gave her pleasure and happiness until her last breath. Margaret was a caring and kind hearted person who was loved by everyone that knew her.

She is survived by her beloved husband Sotiris from Trypimeni, her 4 children, Antonis, Giannaki, Andros and Michalis, 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 12 July 2023, at 11:30am. from the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB, followed by burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 2:00pm. The wake will be held at 3.30pm at Bush Hill Park Golf Club, Bush Hill, Winchmore Hill London N21 2BU.

If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to 22 Landra Gardens N21 1RT, up to Wednesday 12 July 2023 by 10:30a.m.

Μαργαρίτα Γιάννη

(από τα Λύμπια, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Μαργαρίτας Γιάννη από τα Λύμπια, η οποία απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 25 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 83 ετών.

Η περηφάνια και η χαρά της, ήταν τα παιδιά, τα εγγόνια και τα δισέγγονά της, τα οποία της έδιναν ευτυχία μέχρι και την τελευταία της πνοή. Ήταν ένας στοργικός και καλόκαρδος άνθρωπος και την αγάπησαν όλοι όσοι την είχαν γνωρίσει.

Καταλείπει τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Σωτήρη από την Τρυπημένη, τα 4 παιδιά της: Αντώνη, Γιαννάκη, Άντρο & Μιχάλη, 8 εγγόνια και 2 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023, στις 11:30π.μ. από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου (εκκλησία της Παναγίας στο Wood Green) Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ, στις 2:00μ.μ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στις 3:30μ.μ, στο Bush Hill Park Golf Club, Bush Hill, Winchmore Hill, London N21 2BU.

Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο 22 Landra Gardens N21 1RT, μέχρι την Τετάρτη 12 Ιουλίου 2023, στις 10 30π.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family