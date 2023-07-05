Lucas Angeli Kotonou

(from Leonarisso, Famagusta, Cyprus)

1 April 1937 to 8 June 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lucas Angeli Kotonou on Thursday 8th June at the age of 86. A much loved, Husband, Father & Papou, Lucas will be deeply missed.

Lucas leaves behind his wife Pandelou, and children Angeli, Andrew and Athena and five grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, Stefanie, Sofia and Lucy. Lucas was the last of his siblings with his brothers Antoni and Christos passing on 22 Nov 1996 & 23 Sept 2011 respectively but leaves behind many other loving relatives and friends.

The funeral will be taking place on Tuesday July 11th 2023 at 10.00am at St John the Baptist Church Wightman Road, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY to be followed by the funeral at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Following the burial, the wake will take place at Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, London N11 1NL – parking: surrounding streets) Flowers at the discretion of mourners can be sent to Demetriou & English Funerial Directors 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG to arrive by 5:00pm Monday 10 July 2023; alternatively, donations be made to the Cypriot Community Centre and a donation box will be available on the day.

Λουκάς Αγγελή Κοτόνου

(από Λεονάρισσο, Αμμόχωστος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Λουκά Αγγελή Κοτόνου, την Πέμπτη 8 Ιουνίου, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Ο Λούκας ήταν ένας πολύ αγαπημένος σύζυγος, πατέρας & παππούς και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγο του Παντελού, τα παιδιά τους Αγγελή, Ανδρέα & Αθηνά, καθώς και τα πέντε εγγόνια τους Νικόλαο, Αλέξανδρο, Στέφανη, Σοφία & Λούσι. Ο Λούκας ήταν ο μικρότερος από τα αδέρφια του τα οποία απεβίωσαν, στις 22 Νοεμβρίου 1996 ο Αντώνης και στις 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2011 ο Χρήστος, αλλά καταλείπει πολλούς άλλους αγαπημένους συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 11 Ιουλίου 2023, στις 10.00 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Μετά την ταφή, η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Penridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, London N11 1NL – (στάθμευση: στους γύρω δρόμους). Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English Funerial Directors 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG, μέχρι και τη Δευτέρα 10 Ιουλίου 2023 στις 5:00 μ.μ. Εναλλακτικά, μπορούν να γίνουν εισφορές για το Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family