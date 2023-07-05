Kyriacos Marcou Antoniou

(from Tavrou, Cyprus)

19/04/1941 – 07/06/2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Kyriacos Markou Antoniou, who passed away on the 7th June 2023, age 82.

His death was a shock to us all.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and everyone who was lucky enough to know him, but he will forever live in our hearts”.

Kyriacos will be laid to rest in Cyprus, as are the wishes of his wife, Giorgioulla. The funeral will take place in the afternoon of Friday 7th July at Agia Paraskevi, Kouriou Street, Episkopi, Limassol.

A memorial service will be held in London for those who are unable to attend the funeral. It will take place at 4:30pm on Friday 28th July at St Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR.

If anyone wishes to show their condolences the family have asked that people do not send flowers, but to please donate to Alzheimer’s UK via this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kyriacos-marcou-antoniou

Κυριάκος Μάρκου Αντωνίου

(από την Ταύρου Αμμοχώστου, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και αδερφού Κυριάκου Μάρκου Αντωνίου, ο οποίος «έφυγε» από τη ζωή στις 7 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 82 ετών. Ο θάνατός του ήταν ένα σοκ για όλους μας.

«Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλη την οικογένειά του και σε όλους όσους είχαν την τύχη να τον γνωρίσουν, αλλά θα ζει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας».

Ο Κυριάκος θα ταφεί στην Κύπρο, όπως ήταν και η επιθυμία της συζύγου του Γιωργούλλας. Η κηδεία θα γίνει το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής 7 Ιουλίου, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίας Παρασκευής στην Επισκοπή της επαρχίας Λεμεσού.

Στο Λονδίνο, θα απευθύνουμε το ‘ύστατο χαίρε’ στον Κυριακό, την Παρασκευή 28 Ιουλίου, με τρισάγιο που θα τελεστεί στον ιερό ναό Αγίου Νεκταρίου, 19 Wycliffe Rd, London SW11 5QR, στις 4.30 μ.μ. Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην του για το Alzheimer Society μέσω της σελίδας: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kyriacos-marcou-antoniou

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family