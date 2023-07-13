† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Joanna Menelaou

(from Kato Pyrgo, Cyprus)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Joanna Menelaou.

Joanna, aged 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday June 30th 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Nikos Menelaou, daughters Jenny, Milly & Pamela, as well as her loving grand children and great grand child.

Beyond her greatest love of all – spending time with her family – Joanna enjoyed imparting her wisdom with wonderful story telling to all who knew her, and especially to her grandchildren to whom she often spoke of the teachings of the Greek Orthodox Church which she held so dear to her heart.

The funeral service will be held at The Greek Orthodox Church of the Archangel Michael in Margate, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Kent CT9 5BE, at 9:30 am, on Saturday July 15th, followed by the burial at St John Minster Cemetery – Margate, Manston Rd, Margate CT9 4LY. The wake will be held at the family home, 21 Nethercourt Farm Rd, Ramsgate, CT11 0RT.

“On behalf of the whole family, we thank you for your prayers and condolences.”

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Γιαννούλλα Μενελάου

(από τον Κάτω Πύργο Τηλλυρίας, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιας, Γιαννούλλας Μενελάου. Aπεβίωσε στο σπίτι της την Παρασκευή 30 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 87 ετών, περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένειά της.

Καταλείπει τον σύζυγο της Νίκο Μενελάου, τις κόρες της Τζένη, Μίλι & Πάμελα, τα αγαπημένα της εγγονάκια και το δισέγγονο της.

Η Ιωάννα, απολάμβανε να περνά χρόνο με την οικογένειά της, αλλά και να μεταδίδει τις εμπειρίες ζωής και τη σοφία της, μέσω των υπέροχων ιστοριών που διηγείτο σε όλους όσοι τη γνώριζαν και ειδικότερα στα εγγόνια της, στα οποία μιλούσε συχνά για τις διδασκαλίες της Ελληνικής Ορθόδοξης Εκκλησίας που τόσο αγαπούσε και είχε στην καρδιά της.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί από την Ελληνορθόδοξη Κοινότητα Παμμεγίστων Ταξιαρχών, Margate, 8 Westbrook Cottages, Kent CT9 5BE στις 9:30πμ, το Σάββατο, 15 Ιουλίου και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο St John Minster Margate, Manston Rd, Margate CT9 4LY. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της οικογένειας, 21 Nethercourt Farm Rd, Ramsgate, CT11 0RT.

«Σας ευχαριστούμε για τις προσευχές και τα συλλυπητήρια σας».

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

